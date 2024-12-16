By The Numbers: How Josh Jacobs Has Led The Packers Postseason Push Down The Stretch Of The Season

Josh Jacobs has rushed for 1,147 yards so far this season, 3rd most in his career.

By: Scott Pfeil

The Green Bay Packers picked up a crucial win on Sunday Night Football, going on the road to Seattle for a 30-13 win victory over the Seahawks.

The Packers have now won eight of the last 10 and sit squarely in the Wild Card discussion.

One of the reasons for this late season charge is Tulsa native Josh Jacobs. The former McLain standout ran for 94 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay's win.

By The Numbers:

Here's a look at some of the numbers the 26-year-old has put up this season on the frozen tundra.

30 - Josh Jacobs touches against Seattle (26 carries, 4 receptions). He is the only Packers player with multiple 30-touch games in a season over the past decade.

94 - Jacobs' rushing yards against the Seahawks on Sunday night. He finished just 6 yards shy of his 4th 100-yard game this season.

5 - after scoring on the Packers opening drive against the Seahawks, Jacobs has a rushing TD in 5 straight games.

84 - Jacobs registered 84 yards from scrimmage in the first quarter (a new career high). He's also the first player in the NFL this year to have two first quarters with 80-plus yards from scrimmage (Week 2 vs. Indianapolis).

9 - the number of touchdowns Jacobs has scored in the past 5 games.

1,147 - Jacobs rushing yards this season. That's good for 4th in the NFL.

11 - Jacobs is the 11th Packer to rush for 1,000+ yards in a season. That list includes Hall of Famers Jim Taylor and Tony Canadeo.

12 - number of rushing touchdowns for Jacobs this season. That ties a career-high.

27 - the number of 1,000 yard rushing seasons in Green Bay history. Josh Jacobs now has one of those.

