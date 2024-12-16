Rogers County K9 Honored By AKC For Excellence In Service

Rosco, a K-9 from Rogers County Sheriff's Office, received the AKC Humane Fund Award for Canine Excellence as a Uniformed Services K-9 for aiding in internet crime investigations and child safety education.

Each year, the American Kennel Club recognizes five dogs from across the country that are improving the lives of people in their community.

This year, the organization recognized Rosco, a specially trained dog, for his work with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

He was awarded the AKC Humane Fund Award for Canine Excellence as a Uniformed Services K-9.

Rosco, an Electronic Storage Detection K-9, goes into people's homes to conduct search warrants and helps sniff out devices, from small SD cards to phones, that can be evidence.

Rosco's handler is Lt. John Haning with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office. He realized how beneficial Rosco's skills were when they were working together on a case.

"It was as we were leaving that search warrant where we stumbled across one device that could've been overlooked that was the key to prosecuting him and rescuing two children,” Haning said. “So that's the case that really sends it home to me. Like well if we would have missed that, we wouldn't have saved these two kids."

Rosco's biggest accomplishment to date was assisting Ecuadorian Police in arresting a doctor.

Haning thinks this award is well earned by his companion.

“It is a wonderful award to recognize what Rosco does, but it also highlights the problems and the cases that we work here,” Haning said.

When they are not conducting search warrants, Haning will take Rosco to schools and universities to teach internet safety tips to kids.

