Holiday Season Brings Surge In Domestic Violence Cases: Experts Urge Vigilance

Domestic violence cases often rise during the holiday season, prompting experts to urge vigilance and support for those affected.

There is a dangerous trend of more domestic violence cases during the holidays.

Experts said they usually see an increase in cases because of added financial stress and tension this time of year.

They said it is an important time to check on loved ones to make sure they are safe because abusers often use isolation to have power and control.

This means those being abused may be missing from holiday gatherings.

News On 6 was there as three generations of volunteers wrapped presents at Domestic Violence Intervention Services in Tulsa so clients could have something special to open for Christmas.

The holidays can be scary for people going through domestic violence.

Annie Bast is an education outreach coordinator for DVIS and looks back on her holidays when she was abused even while pregnant.

"It was never a happy time,” said Bast. “It was more of a stressful time. I never knew what was going to happen if we were around family and something set him off."

Bast said her abuser kept her from her own family members.

"You're worried about making sure you have the presents, you're worried about being together with family that you've been separated from,” said Bast.

Lauren Torkleson, a trauma therapist at DVIS, said signs of abuse include isolation and lack of communication, so loved ones can help by asking questions.

"How are things going in the relationship? Are you feeling safe? Is there anything I can do to support you?" explained Torkleson.

She said coming up with a safety plan is critical.

"Maybe if you text me and say, 'Looks like it's going to rain today,' I know that means I need to call the police for you, or 'I need to go to the store and get bread,’ that means I need to come pick you up."

Bast said family and friends provided the support she needed to leave her abuser.

She wants to encourage others to do the same.

"You're not alone, you've got someplace to go and people to talk to," said Bast.

DVIS has resources year-round, including a 12-week program, counseling and education to help people learn what a healthy relationship looks like.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, you can call a 24-hour helpline: 918-7HELP-ME.