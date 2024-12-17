December Marks National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 8:33 am
December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other impairing substances. The month-long campaign highlights the importance of making safe and responsible choices, especially during the holiday season when celebrations often involve alcohol.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, impaired driving remains a significant threat on U.S. roadways. In 2022, 13,524 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes, accounting for nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities that year.
Officials encourage drivers to plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using rideshare services, or calling a taxi if they plan to drink.
Key tips for preventing impaired driving include:
Law enforcement agencies across the country increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints during December as part of the nationwide effort to reduce impaired driving. Penalties for driving under the influence can include fines, license suspension, and jail time.
The campaign aims to remind all drivers that impaired driving is preventable and that making responsible choices can save lives.
