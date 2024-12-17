Miss Oklahoma Lauren Frost Prepares For Miss America Pageant

Miss Oklahoma 2024 Lauren Frost is preparing to represent the state at the Miss America pageant in January, showcasing her advocacy for adoption and performing a clogging routine to "Hound Dog."

Miss Oklahoma 2024, Lauren Frost, is preparing for the upcoming Miss America competition, which kicks off with preliminary rounds on January 1 in Orlando. The finals will take place on January 5.

"We’re packing for Miss America while celebrating Christmas," Frost said.

Since her win in June, Frost has traveled across Oklahoma, connecting with communities and advocating for adoption, her platform.

"I've been speaking to students, attending galas, and making connections on a national level," she said.

In addition to preparing for Miss America, Frost is balancing her responsibilities as Miss Oklahoma, which she describes as a "well-rounded woman."

"It has prepared me for life," she said. "Because of Miss Oklahoma, I got a job at the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and graduated debt-free from college."

Frost’s talent performance for Miss America will be clogging to "Hound Dog" by Big Mama Thornton, a continuation of her Miss Oklahoma performance with an added challenge.

"It’s a little harder, because, of course, you have to amp it up," she explained.

She has met other state titleholders, including those from Arkansas, Texas, and Colorado, and finds inspiration in their achievements.

"You look to the girl next to you and she’s in law school, or teaching. There’s such an inspiration you can pull from these women," she said.

Frost, who was adopted, has used her platform to advocate for adoption. She has connected with the Glad Adoption Agency, where she was adopted, and spoken at the National Council for Adoption Conference.

"Speaking to adoption attorneys and social workers about how it feels to be adopted and the resources they can use has been incredible," she said.

Looking ahead, Frost plans to continue working at the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and pursue law school with the goal of becoming an adoption attorney.

"I have an interest in multiple things, but I also hope to get married, have a family, and live in Oklahoma," she said.

Frost will be competing in Miss America with a strong foundation and hopes to make Oklahoma proud.

"Miss Oklahoma always makes a name at Miss America," she said.