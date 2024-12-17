Key Takeaways From Bedlam Basketball, TU And ORU Over The Weekend

OU’s balanced scoring leads to a Bedlam win over OSU, moving them to 10-0. OSU's bench shines despite the loss. Key takeaways + what’s next for both teams and a look at what's next for TU basketball: ⬇️

-

Oklahoma took down Oklahoma State in the Bedlam matchup in Oklahoma City, improving to 10-0, while TU is in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

News On 6's Ravin Ray has takeaways from a busy weekend in college basketball with only two weeks remaining of non-conference play.

Three takeaways from the Bedlam men’s basketball game between OU and OSU:

First for the Sooners, all five starters scored in double figures, Sam Godwin leading the team-high with 20 points. Showing that anyone can lead the team on any given night.

Two key guys to look out for are transfers Kobe Elvis and Duke Miles. Both are key vocalists for the Sooners as veteran leaders.

Lastly, with only three games remaining on the non conference schedule, the one on the horizon is #24 Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday. There’s a lot of growth still to be done with this dominant 10-0 OU squad.

Head Coach Porter Moser spoke with media after the win on Saturday.

“I’m excited for our guys for a lot of reasons. One is we can keep trying to log in wins. I am going to be the biggest Oklahoma State fan moving forward. I hope they win for us in getting resume wins. I’m excited for Sooner fans, it was great to see them come out. This game was replacing that Arkansas game in Tulsa. With us leaving to go to the SEC, it doesn’t mean rivalries have to die.“

For the Cowboys, depending on their bench for some offensive production. OSU reserves outscored OU’s 42-7.

Marchelus Avery led the team with 19 points, Arturo Dean behind him with 11. Both came off the bench to produce the points needed from behind.

In total team stats, Oklahoma State only beat Oklahoma in free throw percentage, rebounding and steals. A bad first half sealed their fate.

Head Coach Steve Lutz wants more out of his team this week with Tarleton State coming to Stillwater.

“Our effort was bad, our defense was bad, we turned the ball over 11 times and we shot 2 for 12 from the three. You don’t win basketball games if you allow people to shoot 50% from the floor. We’ve been better and for whatever reason tonight we were not good.“

The Tulsa men’s basketball team traveled to Florida for a day game against UCF on Saturday.

Overall, this was TU’s best shooting day of the entire season.

The Golden Hurricane made 24 out of 57 shots from the field.

The final 90 seconds of the first half and first 90 seconds of the second half is what dug the hole for TU as UCF was able to go on an 11-0 run and build off of that starting the second half.

Head Coach Eric Konkol’s team is now on a four-game losing streak and looking to get back on track hosting Mississippi Valley State on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Center.

“We’ve talked about finishing games. We’ve had a number of close games. To do that, we’ve talked about the plays within the play to finish. Whether it be a rebound, a play around the basket, even a free throw. Just how all these little things add up. Looking for a finishing mentality this week and trying to finish this non conference schedule. “

﻿

Rounding off the men’s side, Oral Roberts traveled to Lubbock earlier this week to take on the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech got off to a 10-0 run to start the game and never looked back in their wire-to-wire win.

JoJo Moore provided the spark for the Golden Eagles off the bench with 19 points.

ORU will travel to Oklahoma State on Sunday before concluding non-conference at home on the 30th against Texas A&M University.