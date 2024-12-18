Q&A: Broken Arrow Dispatchers Explain 911 Call-Taker Job, Share How To Apply

The City of Broken Arrow is looking to hire 911 call-takers, who serve as the crucial first point of contact for emergency calls.

The City of Broken Arrow is looking for people to work as 911 call-takers.

They’re the ones who first answer 911 calls and determine if people need Police, Fire, or EMSA, and then send the calls to the dispatchers.

Zechariah Smith and Julie Hall are both current Broken Arrow dispatchers who will work with the future 911 Call Takers.

WHAT ARE 911 CALL TAKERS?

911 Call Takers are the first people who respond to someone calling for emergency services.

“911 dispatchers are typically the people who are on the radio who are all cross-trained,” said Smith. “We're on the radio. If we don't have call takers, we also answer 911 call takers. For our 911 call taker position, they only answer the phone."

The 911 Call Takers then send the information over to the dispatchers, who get in contact with first responders.

"Typically, once the 911 call taker takes the call for service, they will enter that into our CAD system and then it will send it to dispatchers to get it out to first responders,” said Smith.

WHAT ARE THE QUALITIES OF A GOOD 911 CALL TAKER?

Both Smith and Hall say it’s important to be calm under pressure, be good at multitasking, have a compassionate heart, and a strong drive to help others.

WHY SHOULD I APPLY?

Smith says he enjoys how there is a different challenge each day when he comes to work.

"It's forever evolving,” said Smith. “It's something different each day. I have the opportunity to be there in a very critical moment in someone's life and be able to serve my community."

Hall enjoys the chance to help people each day.

"Being able to be the first of the first responders, allowing us to reach those people before responders get there to render aid until the real help gets there,” said Hall.

Hall says she loves her job.

"It's probably the best job there is,” said Hall. “It's not for everyone, that's for sure, It's a lot more stressful than most people realize, they don't realize how much goes on behind the scenes, kind of like an iceberg. You only see the top, and then there's all the rest of the things that we do."

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I’M INTERESTED?

Smith says you can request to do a “sit-along” where you learn the ins and outs.

"I would definitely come and do a sit-along,” said Smith. “If you don't know for sure if this is something you want to do, you can come and sit with us and get a better understanding of what we do."

You can apply on Broken Arrow’s website HERE.

The deadline for applications for the 911 call-taker job closes on Thursday.