A Bixby man is in custody accused of possessing child pornography, police say.

A 19-year-old Bixby man has been charged with having child pornography, according to police.

WHO'S CHARGED:

Jason Tosto. Bixby Police said a tip from the OSBI led them to investigate Tosto.

WHAT THE AFFIDAVIT SAYS:

Tips came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography on an account and a Dropbox. The investigation led to warrants that led detectives to Tosto, who turned over his devices to them during the warrant in August. It says there are images of young boys and girls, involved in sex acts.

