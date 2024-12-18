Brushing Scams Explained: Warning Signs and How to Safeguard Your Information

What are brushing scams, and how can you recognize signs like unsolicited deliveries? Lori Fullbright explains how to protect your personal information from these deceptive practices.

By: Lori Fullbright

Brushing scams involves receiving unsolicited items in the mail, primarily from foreign third parties, to fabricate positive reviews and boost sales.

Signs include unexpected deliveries and QR codes that may steal personal information.

HOW IT WORKS:

-You get items in the mail you didn't order (usually small and cheap to ship) like jewelry, hand warmers or ear buds, seeds, etc.

WHAT THEY ARE TRYING TO GET:

1. They make it look like you ordered the item and they post a fake, positive review "from you" about the product online to boost their sales.

2. They send a QR code for you to scan to see "who" sent you the item, but, scanning it, steals your personal information.

WHO'S DOING IT:

-Mostly, third-party, foreign companies who find your address online.

5 WAYS TO PROTECT YOURSELF:

1. Notify the retailer, if possible because "brushing" and fake reviews are against Amazon's policies.

-If it looks like it came from a business other than Amazon, go directly to their website or app (not one included in the package)

2. Check for potential fake reviews in your name by the "business name" if they included it and demand they be removed.

3. Check your account for recent orders.

-If you're getting tons of these, temporarily have your packages delivered to another address, like work.

4. Change your account passwords and set up 2-factor authentication, if they offer it.

5. The Federal Trade Commission says you have a legal right to keep the unordered merchandise or you can toss it.