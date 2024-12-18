Netflix Announces Doc Series Based On 2024 SEC Football Season

Netflix has announced an upcoming docuseries on the 2024 SEC football season, featuring eight episodes that delve into the drama and excitement of the conference.

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

Netflix announced on Wednesday that a new series based on the 2024 SEC football season will air during the summer of 2025.

“This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

According to On3 on X, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Texas all declined to be in the series.

What To Expect

Netflix states there will be eight 45-minute episodes. Viewers will have access to coaches and players of their favorite teams and rivals. The show will be produced by the same production company as Formula 1:Drive to Survive and Full Swing.