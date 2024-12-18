Netflix Announces Doc Series Based On 2024 SEC Football Season

Netflix has announced an upcoming docuseries on the 2024 SEC football season, featuring eight episodes that delve into the drama and excitement of the conference.

Wednesday, December 18th 2024, 11:00 am

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin


Netflix announced on Wednesday that a new series based on the 2024 SEC football season will air during the summer of 2025.

“This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. 

According to On3 on X, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Texas all declined to be in the series.

What To Expect

Netflix states there will be eight 45-minute episodes. Viewers will have access to coaches and players of their favorite teams and rivals. The show will be produced by the same production company as Formula 1:Drive to Survive and Full Swing.
Jeremie Poplin
Jeremie Poplin
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 18th, 2024

July 3rd, 2024

April 25th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 19th, 2024

December 19th, 2024

December 19th, 2024

December 19th, 2024