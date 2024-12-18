Man Arrested, Accused Of Killing Woman In Tulsa Apartment

A man is now facing first-degree murder charges following the death of a woman he was involved in a fight with at the Bradford Apartments in Tulsa last week, police say.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say a man originally arrested for domestic assault and kidnapping will now face a first-degree murder charge in connection to a domestic violence altercation.

Police say they responded to the Bradford Apartments on Dec. 13 for a domestic disturbance and found 46-year-old Latina Hill unresponsive.

Police say witnesses heard Hill and the suspect, 47-year-old Arthur Wells, fighting inside the apartment before Wells eventually started calling for help when Hill was unresponsive.

Hill was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries on Dec. 17, according to TPD.

Police say Wells was initially arrested on charges of Domestic Assault and Battery/Strangulation and Kidnapping, but they say those charges will now be upgraded to first-degree murder.