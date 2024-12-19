Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Fatal Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex In 2023

A Tulsa County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex in 2023.

Wednesday, December 18th 2024, 10:46 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Investigators said James Tottress got into an argument with a group at an apartment complex near Apache and Peoria.

They said Todd Doyle later showed up and shot Tottress in the back of the head, killing him.

Doyle pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

