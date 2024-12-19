Festive Recipes: Simple Treats for the Holidays

Chef and influencer Emily Sussman shares festive holiday recipes, including a s'mores Christmas tree and an apple pie-based bread pudding, perfect for family celebrations.

By: News On 6

The holiday season is the perfect time to gather with loved ones over delicious food. Chef and influencer Emily Susman has shared two easy and creative recipes to enhance your celebrations.

First, Susman presented a decorative s'mores Christmas tree made of marshmallows and chocolate truffles. Built on a Styrofoam cone wrapped in plastic wrap, the tree is assembled with toothpicks, gumdrops, and candy ornaments, topped with a Reese’s Cup star. It’s a fun and interactive treat that kids can help create.

For something heartier, Susman offered her take on Apple Pie Bread Pudding.

Ingredients:

4 cinnamon rolls, torn into pieces 1 apple fritter, torn into pieces 2 dozen donut holes 1/2 cup heavy cream 1/2 cup milk 1 21 oz can apple pie filling 1 1/2 cup sugar 1/4 cup melted butter 3 eggs 2 tsp vanilla extract 2 tsp cinnamon caramel sauce for drizzling on top

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13 casserole dish with cooking spray and place the bread pieces into the dish. In a bowl, whisk together all the ingredients except for the caramel sauce Slowly pour the batter over the bread pieces in the baking dish. Using a spatula fold the sauce around so all the bread is covered. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Remove from the oven and drizzle with caramel sauce. Let cool for at least 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Both recipes are festive, simple to prepare, and sure to bring joy to any holiday gathering.

For more ideas, visit Susman’s website at EmmaClairesKitchen.com or Instagram, where she shares detailed instructions and inspiration.