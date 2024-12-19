Festive Recipes: Simple Treats for the Holidays

Thursday, December 19th 2024, 10:40 am
The holiday season is the perfect time to gather with loved ones over delicious food. Chef and influencer Emily Susman has shared two easy and creative recipes to enhance your celebrations.
First, Susman presented a decorative s'mores Christmas tree made of marshmallows and chocolate truffles. Built on a Styrofoam cone wrapped in plastic wrap, the tree is assembled with toothpicks, gumdrops, and candy ornaments, topped with a Reese’s Cup star. It’s a fun and interactive treat that kids can help create.
For something heartier, Susman offered her take on Apple Pie Bread Pudding.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Both recipes are festive, simple to prepare, and sure to bring joy to any holiday gathering.
For more ideas, visit Susman’s website at EmmaClairesKitchen.com or Instagram, where she shares detailed instructions and inspiration.
December 19th, 2024
October 31st, 2024
September 13th, 2024
June 28th, 2024
December 19th, 2024
December 19th, 2024
December 19th, 2024
December 19th, 2024