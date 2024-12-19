Have a Holly Jolly QuikMas: 4 Things to Know About QT's JollyTown

QuikTrip's JollyTown returns to Guthrie Green, offering free holiday activities including crafts, photo ops, and live music. Open until Dec. 22.

By: Alyssa Miller

QuikTrip is bringing the JollyTown Experience back to Guthrie Green for another holiday season. Here are four things you need to know about the holiday event.

When is JollyTown open?

JollyTown is open nightly through December 22nd.

Sunday-Thursday: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The local band Hot Toast will be performing on December 19, 20, and 22nd at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

How much does it cost to visit JollyTown?

JollyTown is a free event at Guthrie Green. Kids can go through the obstacle course as many times as they would like. The only cost is the merchandise in the QuikTrip gift shop. For more information visit https://www.quiktrip.com/visit-jollytown/

What is JollyTown?

JollyTown is named after QuikTrip's mobile app holiday campaign. In the app customers can get free products and be entered to win free QT drinks for a year. In 2023, the convenience store company brought the fictional town to life at Guthrie Green. Marketing Communications Manager for QT, Mendi Parker-Treat said, "We wanted to be able to give back to the community and make it to where they can come and enjoy a fun, family-friendly night, make memories, and everybody loves a great photo op."

What can I do in JollyTown?

JollyTown is an interactive experience with different photo opportunities throughout, including a giant snow globe. It features thousands of Christmas lights, a winter wonderland obstacle course and slide, crafts, free cookies, live reindeer, Santa Claus, movies, and live music. "It is just something fun for the kids to be able to enjoy and burn off some energy because through the holidays, we are so busy and they want to get out and do something fun," said Parker-Treat.