Mayfest 2025: What You Need To Know

Mayfest 2025, set for May 9-11 in the Tulsa Arts District, invites everyone to join in celebrating Tulsa's culture with the theme 'Stay Gold.'

By: News On 6

-

Mayfest, one of Tulsa's most anticipated cultural events, is set to return in 2025 from May 9-11 in the Tulsa Arts District.

The festival, celebrating the area's thriving arts scene, invites applications from local and juried artists, Youth Gallery artists, and volunteers.

The 2025 event will feature a new theme "Stay Gold" inspired by Tulsa’s connection to the iconic book The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton, a University of Tulsa alumna.

In 2023, the University of Tulsa acquired the festival, further enhancing the community-focused celebration of art and culture.

Top 6 Things To Know About Mayfest 2025

Applications: Applications are now open for both juried and local artists interested in showcasing their work at Mayfest 2025. Artists from Oklahoma and beyond are invited to apply. The deadline for local and juried artist applications is February 10, 2025. Youth Gallery: Mayfest is offering a platform for youth artists from Tulsa, grades K-12, to display their work in the Youth Art Gallery. The deadline for submitting applications is March 31, 2025. Volunteering: Volunteers are essential to the success of Mayfest. A wide variety of roles are available, from the Welcome Crew to the Kids World crew. Volunteers receive a free Mayfest T-shirt. Applications for volunteers will be accepted through May 8, 2025. 2025 Theme: This year, the theme 'Stay Gold' draws inspiration from The Outsiders, the famous book by Tulsa native S.E. Hinton. The theme will be incorporated into the event’s programming and the Mayfest poster. It highlights Tulsa's cultural history and will be a key element throughout the festival. Event Dates and Location: Mayfest 2025 will take place May 9-11 in the Tulsa Arts District, near the historic Greenwood neighborhood. The festival will feature a variety of artistic disciplines, performances, and family-friendly activities. New Enhancements and Feedback-Informed Changes: Based on feedback from previous festivalgoers, Mayfest 2025 promises an elevated experience with enhanced activities and an overall improved atmosphere.

For more details on how to apply or to get involved, visit TulsaMayfest.org.