Broken Arrow Family Lights Up National TV On 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

A Broken Arrow family shared their holiday spirit and hometown pride during the finale of The Great Christmas Light Fight, celebrating their experience with a custom trophy and cherished memories.

By: Alyssa Miller

A Broken Arrow family brought holiday cheer to a national audience during the finale of The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Lori and Robert Slankard, known for their dazzling holiday display, shared their excitement about the experience, even though they didn’t win the competition.

The Slankards watched the episode with a crowd of family and friends, reliving the moment their intricate decorations lit up the screen. Their display paid tribute to Broken Arrow’s history, featuring elements like a drive-in movie setup inspired by the local 51 Drive-In.

Though they didn’t take home the official trophy, the family created a keepsake trophy to commemorate their participation. Lori said the gesture held more meaning than the actual prize.

The Slankards expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their hometown and create lasting memories for their family. Their story highlights the joy and community spirit of the holiday season.

If you wish to see the lights in person, the Slankard's address is 10105 S 197th E Ave in Broken Arrow.