3 things to know about the Tulsa Boat, Sport, & Travel Show

Thursday, January 30th 2025, 10:07 am
The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back for its 69th year. The show held at Tulsa's Expo Square is a one-stop shop for everything needed to get outdoors. Executive Director Jennifer Maricle said, "There are so many different levels to the show, so once you buy the boat we have boat lift companies here, we also have dock companies, we have the furniture that you can buy to go on the dock, we have spas, we have landscaping companies, we even have all of the brand new Toyota truck lines that are specially made with towing capacities to haul all of these products."
Here are three things to know about the Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show.
The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show features all of the newest 2025 model boats, RVs, and thousands of other outdoor accessories.
Maricle said the prices offered at this show are the best customers will find all year. "We have manufacturer reps and product specialists on hand and they are giving exclusive deals to boat show customers," she added. Some of the brands that are at the show include Camping World, Arrowhead Yacht Club, Wade's RV, LazyDays, and Toyota.
The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is a weeklong show that runs from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2. The remaining show hours are:
The show is located inside the SageNet Center at the Tulsa fairgrounds at 4145 E. 21st St.
With thousands of outdoor accessories and manufacturers to choose from Maricle said there is no pressure to buy from just one. "You can shop between the competitors, you can sit in the boats, you can sit in the RVs and really get a feel for what is going to be the best thing or you can just walk across the aisle and see if you like something better," she said.
General admission to the Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is $12 per person, kids 12 and under get in free.
Tickets can be purchased in advance on ExpoSquare.com or at the box office.
There are some special discounts available:
For more information about the show visit TulsaBoatShow.com.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
