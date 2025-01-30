3 things to know about the Tulsa Boat, Sport, & Travel Show

The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back at Expo Square, featuring the latest 2025 model boats, RVs, and outdoor gear, running through Feb. 2 at the SageNet Center.

By: Alyssa Miller

The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is back for its 69th year. The show held at Tulsa's Expo Square is a one-stop shop for everything needed to get outdoors. Executive Director Jennifer Maricle said, "There are so many different levels to the show, so once you buy the boat we have boat lift companies here, we also have dock companies, we have the furniture that you can buy to go on the dock, we have spas, we have landscaping companies, we even have all of the brand new Toyota truck lines that are specially made with towing capacities to haul all of these products."

Here are three things to know about the Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show.

New products

The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show features all of the newest 2025 model boats, RVs, and thousands of other outdoor accessories.

Maricle said the prices offered at this show are the best customers will find all year. "We have manufacturer reps and product specialists on hand and they are giving exclusive deals to boat show customers," she added. Some of the brands that are at the show include Camping World, Arrowhead Yacht Club, Wade's RV, LazyDays, and Toyota.

Weeklong show

The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is a weeklong show that runs from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2. The remaining show hours are:

Thursday, Jan. 30 from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show is located inside the SageNet Center at the Tulsa fairgrounds at 4145 E. 21st St.

With thousands of outdoor accessories and manufacturers to choose from Maricle said there is no pressure to buy from just one. "You can shop between the competitors, you can sit in the boats, you can sit in the RVs and really get a feel for what is going to be the best thing or you can just walk across the aisle and see if you like something better," she said.

Admission

General admission to the Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is $12 per person, kids 12 and under get in free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on ExpoSquare.com or at the box office.

There are some special discounts available:

Senior's Day Jan. 30 — $6 tickets for adults over 60-years-old until 5 p.m. Teacher Appreciation Day Jan. 31 — $6 tickets for those who qualify until 5 p.m.

For more information about the show visit TulsaBoatShow.com.