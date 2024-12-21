Tulsa Day Center Prepared For Cold Snap; Where To Find Warming Shelters

The Tulsa Day Center said 72 people have died this year as a direct result of being homeless. The cold weather played a factor in some of those deaths.

By: Amy Slanchik, News On 6

The Tulsa Day Center said 72 people have died this year as a direct result of being homeless. The cold weather played a factor in some of those deaths.

The line outside the Tulsa Day Center is proof there's a need for some place warm. For one woman, her goal was to find better shoes.

"Makes it difficult. Because I have big feet,” Aleecia Cox said.

Once inside, many people are already bundled up with their hats and layers. But if someone is without, there's a clothing room for that.

"Shoes have been on my mind for like a while,” she said.

Cox wears size 11. A piece of tape is holding together her right shoe.

With the women's shoe selection limited, she tried on a pair of men's shoes, size 10 and a half.

"Oh those will work,” Cox said. "Yeah, that's a big relief. It'll help me with my foot problem too."

Cox got a few more things in addition to the shoes and is thankful she has a place to sleep Friday night.

"I would not consider myself homeless, because I do have places I can go to. I was, for a while,” she said.

For those without a place, CEO Mack Haltom said, the doors are open.

"We can keep up to 120 at night if need be, during this cold, inclement weather time. And we're prepared to do that,” Haltom said.

While the room of donated coats, shirts and pants looks full now, Haltom said the need will last as long as the cold temperatures do.

“We always need socks, we need underwear. The hoodies, the long underwear, hand warmers are always good to have as well. Anything you can layer up with during this cold weather,” Haltom said.

"You might think that you're warm wearing what you are now, but you are not,” Cox said. “I was born and raised in Oklahoma, so I know the temperatures. It gets cold. Jack Frost will be nipping. He will be nipping."

There were a few outreach teams in downtown and South Tulsa Friday, giving out coats and blankets to people in need.

The Day Center said if you see someone in distress this winter, don't hesitate to call 911.

Warming Stations In Tulsa

John 3:16 Mission - 506 N. Cheyenne - Hours: Open 24/7 The Salvation Army - 102 N. Denver Avenue - Hours: Open 24/7 Tulsa County Emergency Shelter - 2401 Charles Page Boulevard - Hours: Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Denver Avenue Station - 319 S. Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK - Hours: Monday to Friday: 5 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., Saturday: 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. and Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Organizations interested in setting up temporary warming stations in Tulsa can find out how to apply here.

Warming Stations In Sapulpa

Sapulpa Senior Citizen Community Center - 515 E. Dewey Ave. – Hours: M-F: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Closed city holidays Sapulpa Community Resource Center - 620 Linden St. – Hours: M-F: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Referral agency only) Sapulpa Public Library - 27 W. Dewey Ave. – Hours: M-TH: 9 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.; F: 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.; SAT: 10 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. Sapulpa Elks Lodge - 24 S. Poplar - Temporary shelter, open as needed – food, snacks and sleeping bags

Warming Stations In Muskogee

Gospel Rescue Mission - 323 Callahan – Hours: 24/7: only if the temperature is 32 degrees or below

More warming stations in Oklahoma can be found here.