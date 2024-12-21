Oklahoma DHS Seeks Public Input On Updated Child Care Rules

Oklahoma Human Services is inviting families and childcare providers to help shape the future of the state’s childcare system. The agency has released updated proposed emergency rules after months of consultation with experts, industry representatives, and the public.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) is inviting families and childcare providers to help shape the future of the state’s childcare system. The agency has released updated proposed emergency rules after months of consultation with experts, industry representatives, and the public. A public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025, with comments accepted through Jan. 8.

RELATED: Oklahoma Childcare Providers Concerned Over DHS Proposals To Cut Funding

The new proposals follow the withdrawal of earlier emergency rules in September to allow for more feedback. The revisions aim to strike a balance between fiscal responsibility and ensuring access to affordable, high-quality child care, according to OKDHS.

“We are grateful for the valuable input of our partners as we work together to ensure families have access to affordable, quality child care,” said Jeffrey Cartmell, director of Oklahoma Human Services.

Focus on Subsidies and Ratings

The updated rules focus on two key areas: the Child Care Subsidy program and the Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS). The subsidy program provides financial assistance to low-income families for child care, while QRIS rates providers based on quality to help parents make informed choices.

OKDHS gathered input through consultations with childcare organizations, subcommittees, and the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth. Feedback also came from national experts and 78 public comments were submitted during the initial review period.

Changes and Updates

Several proposed changes were removed based on community input:

Requiring a three-star rating for subsidy contracts. Lowering income thresholds for subsidy eligibility. Immediate implementation of stricter QRIS requirements. Lengthy waiting periods to move up QRIS star levels.

The remaining proposals include:

Streamlining QRIS applications with an online process. Reducing compliance review periods from 24 months to 12 months. Strengthening work and education requirements for parents in the subsidy program to align with federal regulations.

Next Steps

Residents can review the full proposals on the OKDHS website. Public comments will be incorporated into the final rules, which will be submitted to the governor for approval. If signed, the rules will take effect immediately.

“The updated rules represent collaborative solutions for Oklahoma’s child care landscape within our agency’s legal responsibilities,” Cartmell said.

For more information or to submit feedback, visit the Oklahoma Human Services website.