Local Entertainment Company, Celebrity Attractions, Under New Ownership

Celebrity Attractions, which has brought Broadway shows to Tulsa for 40 years, has been sold to London-based Ambassador Theatre Group.

By: Jayden Brannon

A local entertainment company that has brought Broadway shows like Chicago, Hamilton, and The Lion King, to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, has been sold to a London-based business.

For decades, thanks to Celebrity Attractions, shows like Wicked, Disney's The Lion King and more have all graced the stage at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Leaders with the company said though there would be new ownership, the commitment to the community would continue.

As of December 2024, the local company went under new, international ownership.

"As we transition from this acquisition to the Ambassador Theater Group, we're just super excited," said Celebrity Attractions CEO Kristin Dotson, who has been with the company for 30 years. "The industry has changed quite a bit and we have, obviously post covid, there's been some challenges, and we just feel like for the company we'll have some strength and support and resources that we didn't have prior."

Larry Payton started Celebrity Attractions back in 1983. He passed away suddenly in 2013. Since then, his family kept the business running for more than a decade, but after the official sale, Celebrity Attractions became part of the Ambassador Theater Group (ATG), which is based in London.

"It does give our market a larger voice at the table when it comes to Broadway touring, and coming out of the pandemic it has been such a volatile landscape, I think this will help secure Tulsa's place as a major player in Broadway touring," said Tulsa Performing Arts Center CEO Mark Frie.

With the extra support from ATG, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and Celebrity Attractions would look forward to the future of Broadway in Tulsa.

"We are going to ensure that what we do here in Tulsa remains, really focused on what's important to us which is always giving our customers the best experience possible," Frie said.

Dotson said although there would be new ownership, Celebrity Attractions would continue to operate as it always had.

The Payton Family who owned the business before did not feel comfortable with an interview.