Ardmore Man Arrested In Decades-Old Texas Child Abduction Case

An Ardmore man was arrested for the decades-old abduction and sexual assault of a Texas child, with investigators linking him to another case and seeking more potential victims.

Saturday, December 21st 2024, 10:09 pm

By: News On 6


An Ardmore man has been arrested in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl in Texas more than 30 years ago, law enforcement agencies said.

Detectives identified Nicholas Carney as a suspect using genetic research and evidence collected in 1991.

Carney is also linked to a similar case involving a 9-year-old in 1999, investigators said. Authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Officials credited the breakthrough to the combined efforts of the victims and multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.
