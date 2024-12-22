North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative Spreads Holiday Cheer With Gift Giveaway

The North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative is spreading holiday cheer by delivering gifts to children in need, fostering community spirit and connection.

By: News On 6, Cal Day

A Tulsa organization is bringing early Christmas joy to families in need, delivering gifts to children in the community.

While it may not be the North Pole, the North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative (NTEDI) has plenty of presents ready to be delivered.

Volunteers with NTEDI aim to give families something to look forward to just days before Christmas.

“It’s pretty fun. They’re doing this for the community. This is really great. Some people don’t have it — this is wonderful,” said parent Elise Wood, whose children are among nearly 60 receiving free gifts.

The organization makes an effort to fulfill each child’s wish list, ensuring they get something special.

“It’s a hopeful moment. It’s like, OK, there are people out there who really care, who really want to be a part of what I would call community,” said NTEDI President Lana Turner-Addison.

Turner-Addison emphasized that the event is about more than just giving gifts.

“This really gives us the opportunity to fellowship and enjoy the holiday spirit, if you will,” she said.

NTEDI focuses on building relationships in the North Tulsa community. While the gift giveaway requires significant fundraising, Turner-Addison said the results make it worthwhile.

“This community work — this volunteer work — is a work of heart. It makes my heart smile. It makes me feel good,” she said.

Parents like Wood appreciate the organization’s efforts to make a difference.

“It feels like it’s bringing us together and helping us out, because it’s been a lot going on here lately in this community. Just to see everybody smiling and being here as one — it’s great,” Wood said.

The North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative says it remains dedicated to revitalizing the community.

