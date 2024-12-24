WeStreet Ice Center Hosts Holiday Fun For The Whole Family

The WeStreet Ice Center offers festive activities, including ice skating, train rides, and photos with Santa, for the whole family on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

By: Cal Day

-

A winter wonderland is on display at the WeStreet Ice Center near 41st and Yale, offering a variety of activities for the whole family this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The indoor venue, open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Christmas Day from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. features ice skating, snow, and a festive atmosphere, including a large Christmas tree at the center of the rink. Visitors can also enjoy train rides, an arcade, and arts and crafts. Santa Claus will be available for photos on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center's indoor setting provides a break from the weather, offering a perfect place to have fun, rain or shine. Guests can also take a break at the Puck Sports Bar and Grill located upstairs.

With activities suitable for all ages, the WeStreet Ice Center is an ideal spot to celebrate the holiday season. Admission is free, and the event continues after Christmas for those looking to enjoy more holiday fun.