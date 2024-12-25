Tulsa County Offers Free Property Title Fraud Notification Service

Tulsa County provides a free notification service to help property owners detect potential title fraud, County Clerk Michael Willis announced during a public demonstration in Sand Springs.

By: Emory Bryan, News On 6

Willis demonstrated how the service works, encouraging more people to subscribe. “When you click on that and subscribe, it's going to go down here,” Willis said, referring to the simple online registration process.

The service sends email alerts whenever a document is filed on a registered property. While the Clerk's office reviews all submitted documents, fraudulent filings—often notarized—can still occur.

“We have had a few cases where a medical caretaker of an elderly person coerced them into signing a document or deed,” Willis explained. “Family disputes happen that cause a piece of property to be deeded to someone else.”

Sheriff's investigator Leighton Boyd, who works on title fraud cases, said these situations often involve coercion or familial disagreements.

"Now you're fighting for property that was yours," Boyd said. "And that could take months if not years.

Although the notification service cannot stop fraud from occurring, Willis emphasized its importance in catching suspicious activity early. Alerts allow property owners to take action quickly, potentially preventing further harm.

To sign up, property owners need their parcel number and an email address.

The service is available on the Tulsa County Clerk’s website.