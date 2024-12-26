Fire Destroys Rogers County Home on Christmas Night

A fire destroyed a Rogers County home on Christmas night, leaving the house a total loss. Residents escaped unharmed but one firefighter was injured.

A fire destroyed a home in Rogers County late Christmas night.

When and Where

The blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m. near 289th East Avenue south of Highway 412.

What Happened

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the home engulfed in heavy flames. The house's location at the end of a dead-end road posed challenges for responders, requiring a hose to be run approximately 4,000 feet from the nearest fire hydrant.

Officials reported that the fire started on one side of the home while the residents, two adults, were asleep on the other side. By the time the homeowners realized the danger, the fire had already spread to two additional rooms.

Thankfully, they were able to escape without injuries.

Damage and Injuries

The fire caused extensive damage with the upper levels of the house collapsing. Firefighters described the home as a total loss.

The Oak Grove Fire Department confirmed that one firefighter sustained a hand injury during the response but is expected to recover.

Next Steps

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.