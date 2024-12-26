Tulsa's Pearl District: What's Next As Development Continues

New development in the Pearl District, just east of downtown Tulsa is bringing growth and new life to the area. The developer shared how the plans came together and what's next.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

A two-decades-long development project is leading to growth in one of Tulsa's oldest neighborhoods.

The Pearl District is located just east of downtown Tulsa. The area fell into decline in the 1990s.

Nathan Garrett, the Managing Principal of Tulsa Property Group, explains how the developer helped bring it back to life.

The Pearl District Becomes an Urban Neighborhood

After the Pearl District fell into decline in the 90s, the Tulsa Development Authority acquired the land and put out a proposal for a developer to turn it into a neighborhood. Jamie Jamieson and Kathy Henry won the bid with their urban design of townhomes in a walkable neighborhood.

Many years later, Tulsa Property Group started adding to the development.

"We were just drawn to this neighborhood because of its pedestrianism because of its new urbanist concepts," said Garrett.

Developer and Neighbors Collaborate

Tulsa Property Group worked with a local architecture firm to ensure its design matched the surrounding area. Garrett said that was the biggest concern for people who already lived there.

"We proposed a series of incremental buildings that fit the fabric of the neighborhood and would add to the character of the neighborhood as opposed to being intrusive," Garrett said, "When you do development you are impacting people's lives. Whatever you do is going to affect your neighbors and so, rightfully so, they want to have a say in those matters and want to have their voice heard."

The Three Phases of the Village at Central Park Project

Phase 1: Apartment buildings (3 buildings, 54 units of studio, 1 bed & 2 bedroom apartments)

Phase 2: Mixed-use building (ground floor commercial space and apartments on the three levels above) (78 apartment units total)

Phase 3: Luxury Townhomes (built 10 in traditional townhome format as high-end rentals, 2500 sq feet)