Guide: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Events Around Tulsa

Ring in the New Year with a variety of events happening across Tulsa and Oklahoma!
From family-friendly celebrations and unique activities to festive parties, sporting events, and outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Check out this guide for a complete list of ways to welcome 2025 in style:
Tiny Tots New Year’s Celebration
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Wheels and Thrills, Owasso
Family fun with skating, toys, laser tag, and a balloon drop.
Global Gatherings: New Year’s Edition
When: 1-6 p.m.
Where: Gathering Place, Tulsa
Explore global New Year traditions.
Family-Friendly Noon Year’s Eve Events
Discovery Lab: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Herman and Kate Kaiser Library: 11 a.m.-noon
Martin Regional Library: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Wheels and Thrills, Owasso: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sports
OKC vs. the Timberwolves
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on New Year's Eve and you can watch it for free on the Tulsa CW. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM with the pre-game show and then the game broadcast is at 7 p.m
College Football Bowl Game Schedule
ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs. Michigan - Time: Dec. 31, 2:00 PM - Location: Tampa, FL
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Louisville vs. Washington - Time: Dec. 31, 2:00 PM - Location: El Paso, TX
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - South Carolina vs. Illinois - Time: Dec. 31, 3:00 PM - Location: Orlando, FL
Kinder's Texas Bowl - Baylor vs. LSU - Time: Dec. 31, 3:30 PM -Location: Houston, TX
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) #6 PENN STATE vs #3 BOISE STATE Time: Dec. 31, 7:30 PM
1920s Swing Dance
When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Where: Southminster Presbyterian Church, Tulsa
Swing lessons and dance parties for all ages.
First Day Hike
When: 9 a.m.-1:55 p.m.
Where: Turkey Mountain, Tulsa
Guided hikes are offered hourly.
Rhema Lights (Final Night)
When: 5:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Broken Arrow
Enjoy festive lights and refreshments.
Hangover Ball 2025
When: Doors Open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa
Celebrate with live music. BJ Barham, Wade Bowen, Cody Canada, Evan Felker, John Fullbright, Robert Earl Keen, Mike McClure, Jamie Lin Wilson and special guests Elle Gorman, Elysha LeMaster, Shelby Stone, Graycie York!
Tulsa Zoo - Note: The main entrance is temporarily closed. Guests will need to use the west gate entrance.
Oklahoma Aquarium will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
