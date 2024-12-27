Guide: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Events Around Tulsa

Looking to kick off 2025 in Tulsa? Check out family events, sports games, and celebrations! What will you choose to welcome the New Year this time?

By: News On 6

Ring in the New Year with a variety of events happening across Tulsa and Oklahoma!

From family-friendly celebrations and unique activities to festive parties, sporting events, and outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out this guide for a complete list of ways to welcome 2025 in style:

Dec. 28: Early Celebrations

Tiny Tots New Year’s Celebration

When: 9-11 a.m.

Where: Wheels and Thrills, Owasso

Family fun with skating, toys, laser tag, and a balloon drop.

Global Gatherings: New Year’s Edition

When: 1-6 p.m.

Where: Gathering Place, Tulsa

Explore global New Year traditions.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Festivities

Family-Friendly Noon Year’s Eve Events

Discovery Lab: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Herman and Kate Kaiser Library: 11 a.m.-noon

Martin Regional Library: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Wheels and Thrills, Owasso: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sports

OKC vs. the Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on New Year's Eve and you can watch it for free on the Tulsa CW. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM with the pre-game show and then the game broadcast is at 7 p.m

College Football Bowl Game Schedule

ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs. Michigan - Time: Dec. 31, 2:00 PM - Location: Tampa, FL

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Louisville vs. Washington - Time: Dec. 31, 2:00 PM - Location: El Paso, TX

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - South Carolina vs. Illinois - Time: Dec. 31, 3:00 PM - Location: Orlando, FL

Kinder's Texas Bowl - Baylor vs. LSU - Time: Dec. 31, 3:30 PM -Location: Houston, TX

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) #6 PENN STATE vs #3 BOISE STATE Time: Dec. 31, 7:30 PM

Evening Celebrations

1920s Swing Dance

When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Southminster Presbyterian Church, Tulsa

Swing lessons and dance parties for all ages.

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Activities

First Day Hike

When: 9 a.m.-1:55 p.m.

Where: Turkey Mountain, Tulsa

Guided hikes are offered hourly.

Rhema Lights (Final Night)

When: 5:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Broken Arrow

Enjoy festive lights and refreshments.

Hangover Ball 2025

When: Doors Open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa

Celebrate with live music. BJ Barham, Wade Bowen, Cody Canada, Evan Felker, John Fullbright, Robert Earl Keen, Mike McClure, Jamie Lin Wilson and special guests Elle Gorman, Elysha LeMaster, Shelby Stone, Graycie York!

Open Attractions (Dec. 31 & Jan. 1)

Tulsa Zoo - Note: The main entrance is temporarily closed. Guests will need to use the west gate entrance.

Oklahoma Aquarium will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day