Tulsa County Sheriff To Announce Plans For $300,000 Grant

Sheriff Regalado will announce plans for $300,000 in grant funding for Tulsa County's law enforcement at a news conference on Dec. 30.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado will host a news conference to outline how the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office plans to use $300,000 in grant funding awarded by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office.

Tulsa County is one of 24 counties receiving the maximum grant amount under a new state program established by House Bill 2914. The initiative, funded with $18 million, supports law enforcement statewide, with grants allocated based on property valuation.

Funds may be used for training, technology, equipment, and other operational needs.

The news conference will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Headquarters. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler will join Sheriff Regalado for the announcement.