Thunder Youth Basketball Camp Teaches Skills On And Off Court

By: News On 6, Eden Jones

Life often teaches us lessons, but Andre Houze Jr. believes real growth comes from embracing them.

“No matter what in life, you get hit with something, be like the basketball, just bounce right back off of it...score your next shot, shoot the next shot,” he said.

At the Thunder Youth Basketball camp, coaches like him teach young players core values that are just as important as any dribbling drill or shooting technique.

“We have 3 hours to make these kids believe that they are exactly where they're supposed to be and they have dreams that they want to chase," said Houze Jr.

He says the camp helps open those dreams and shape futures.

“It breeds future stars, it breeds future athletes, but we're just breeding good kids here, you know, we give them great principles of HEART, H-E-A-R-T,” he said.

“Hard work, encouragement, attitude, respect, teamwork,” said camper Reagan Mullinax.

The 8-year-old is learning what it takes to succeed at the next level.

“We’re passing the ball to each other and we’re team working,” she said.

While also learning how to be a better person.

“We should respect others and not say that they’re bad at a sport,” said Mullinax.

Lessons that will last far beyond the basketball court.

“If they carry that through the rest of their middle school, junior high, high school, I’ll see you in the NBA one day,” Houze Jr. said.

There will be another Thunder Youth basketball camp in Tulsa on Jan. 2.