DC Debrief: Oklahoma Lawmakers Deal With Partisan Clash Over Border Security Legislation

Scott Mitchell and Alex Cameron discuss the role played by Oklahoma elected officials, particularly Senator James Lankford, in the ongoing debate surrounding the US-Mexico border situation.

By: News On 6

The discussion highlights the bipartisan efforts to address border security issues, only to be derailed by former President Trump's political maneuvering.

Oklahomans Weigh In on Border Crisis

Alex Cameron said many members of the Oklahoma delegation have made trips to the border, with Lankford being the most involved due to his position on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Lankford's Bipartisan Compromise Effort

Senator James Lankford was tasked by Senate Majority Leader McConnell to work with Democrats on a bipartisan bill to address border security. Despite initial skepticism, Lankford successfully put together an agreement that addressed key issues, such as migrant loopholes and asylum claims.

"Lankford was the one who was asked to try and work with the Democrats on that at the time, Mike McConnell. So he spent a good three months solid working on that through the holidays, into the new year, people were like, This is never going to happen. You're able to do it," Cameron said.

Trump's Intervention Derails the Compromise

However, Trump's opposition to the bipartisan bill during his re-election campaign led to its rejection by the Republican majority in the Senate, leaving Lankford criticized by far-right individuals on social media.