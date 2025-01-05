DC Debrief: Inauguration And Election Certification As DC Braces For Busy Week Ahead

With the election certification and presidential inauguration just around the corner, Scott Mitchell and Alex Cameron discuss the packed and potentially tumultuous week in DC.

By: News On 6

With the election certification and presidential inauguration just around the corner, Washington, DC is gearing up for a packed and potentially tumultuous week.

Political Analyst Scott Mitchell and Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron discuss the key events, security concerns, and the overall anticipation surrounding this historic period.

Election Certification: A Contentious Anniversary

The certification of the Electoral College vote is scheduled for January 6th, marking the anniversary of the 2021 Capitol storming by supporters of the then-outgoing President Trump.

As Alex Cameron explains, "No one wants to be, you know, everyone wants to be overly prepared for what might happen, what could happen, and always that's on the mind of law enforcement here in DC."

Mitchell and Cameron note that the certification process will be closely watched, with memories of past incidents like the New Orleans truck bomb still fresh in the minds of law enforcement.

Inauguration Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations for the inauguration have been underway for months, with construction visible around the Capitol and Pennsylvania Avenue.

"Apparently, President elect Trump has decided to have a rally at Capital One arena. That's the hockey-basketball arena here in downtown Washington the day before the inauguration, so on Sunday," Cameron notes. "It's going to be a crazy time here."

Unpredictable Weather and Potential Disruptions

The reporters also discuss the potential impact of a major storm expected to hit the region, with Cameron highlighting the unpredictable nature of DC weather:

"But anyway, you know DC weather is, it's unpredictable, not as unpredictable as Oklahoma, but it, it does look we may finally get some some snow and ice here."