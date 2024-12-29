'Hold Them As Close As You Can:' Child Reunited With Parents After Being Found Alone At Catoosa Apartment Complex

A Catoosa toddler is safe after slipping out of his aunt and uncle's apartment unnoticed and wandering nearly 100 yards in the early morning before being found by a neighbor who called police.

By: News On 6, Eden Jones

A Catoosa family is back together after a scary morning.

“Approximately 4 a.m. this morning, Catoosa Police Department received a 911 call from a resident here at the Oakmont Apartments stating they had found a small child,” said Sergeant Noah Lethermon with the Catoosa Police Department.

Police say 2-year-old Tyrin was spending the night at his aunt and uncle's apartment when he slipped away unnoticed.

The toddler walked nearly 100 yards to building 12, knocking on doors and crying for help. Police say they don’t know how long he was outside or how he got out.

“The child only had a pair of sweatpants on, no shirt, no socks, no shoes,” said Sgt. Lethermon.

A woman brought him in and called the police, who were quick to respond, along with the Department of Human Services.

Meanwhile, Tyrin’s mother, Tirharia Simmons, received an unexpected call saying he was on the news. That sent her mind racing.

“The first thing was the worst thing like somebody took him, he could have possibly been dead, I don’t know, everything... everything,” she said.

After hours of panic, she is relieved he is safe and applauds the response from the police and the community.

“It was fast, everything was so fast, they were so loving and helpful, and I appreciate it, everyone is so understanding, and I thank you guys, I do,” said Simmons.

Though this story had a happy ending, police say it could have been much different.

“Him wandering out or people getting up and ready for the day, easily a small child could have been struck by a vehicle,” Sgt. Lethermon said.

That’s why Tirharia is so grateful her baby is home where he belongs. She is holding him tight and urging other parents to do the same.

“Please after this, hold them as close as you can, and don’t let go at all,” she said.

Catoosa police and DHS are reviewing the case.