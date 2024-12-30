ODOT Shares Winter Travel Tips For Safer Driving In Snow And Ice

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provides tips to help drivers prepare for and navigate winter weather safely.

By: News On 6

Winter weather can make travel challenging, but planning can help keep your journey safer and less stressful. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and other agencies offer advice to prepare for icy and snowy conditions.

Real-Time Road Conditions

Drivers can check current roadway conditions through OKRoads.org, which provides near real-time images from snowplow cameras in rural areas. These visuals help motorists make informed decisions by showing highway conditions as plows navigate their routes.

ODOT recommends the following steps to prepare for winter travel:

Before You Hit the Road:

Inspect tires for proper tread and inflation. Ensure windshield wipers are in good condition and use a winter fluid mixture. Keep the gas tank at least half full to prevent fuel-line freezing. Pack an emergency kit with essentials such as a flashlight, blankets, water, high-energy snacks, a phone charger, and jumper cables. Check the forecast at NewsOn6.com/Weather or News9.com/Weather. You can check traffic advisories through ODOT’s website, by calling 1-844-4OK-HWYS (1-844-465-4997), or on ODOT’s social media channels.

On the Road:

Drive slowly and leave extra space between vehicles. Avoid sudden braking or sharp turns to reduce the risk of skidding. Use headlights to improve visibility. Avoid using cruise control in icy or snowy conditions. Never pass snow-clearing equipment, particularly on the right. If you encounter road crews, give them plenty of space to work safely.

What to Do If You’re Stranded:

Move your vehicle out of travel lanes, if possible, and park downwind of exhaust fumes. Call for help and wait in your locked vehicle with flashers on. Run the engine in short intervals for heat, ensuring the tailpipe is clear of snow and ice to prevent carbon monoxide buildup. Crack a window for ventilation. In emergencies, drivers can contact the Oklahoma Highway Patrol by dialing *55 or 911.

Preparation and caution are key to ensuring safer travel during winter weather.