Documentary Explores Tween Life At Circle Cinema Screening

"The Be|Tween Project", a documentary and photography exhibit by Nicole Barton, explores the challenges and triumphs of tweens navigating the transition from childhood to adulthood, debuting at Circle Cinema on Jan. 2.

Monday, December 30th 2024, 8:36 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A new documentary and photography project, The Be|Tween Project, spotlights the lives of tweens—youth navigating the pivotal transition between childhood and adulthood. Created by Nicole Barton, the project features diverse young people sharing their challenges, triumphs, and personal stories.

The documentary premieres on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Circle Cinema, alongside the debut of a photography exhibit featuring the 35 participants. Tickets for the screening are available at TheBeTweenProject.com.

Be|Tween DocumentaryImage Provided By: Nicole Barton

The project aims to authentically represent tweens, offering a balanced portrayal of the struggles and achievements of this generation. While addressing serious issues such as bullying and mental health, Barton also emphasizes the importance of highlighting the resilience and successes of young people.

Following the January screening, the film and exhibit will be accessible online at TheBeTweenProject.com for public viewing.

Be|Tween DocumentaryImage Provided By: Nicole Barton

Looking ahead, Barton plans to continue her work on She Is, a publication highlighting women over 40, while developing potential projects focused on mental health and animal welfare.

The exhibit will remain at Circle Cinema through January, offering viewers a chance to engage with the narratives of the next generation.
