Celebrate 'Noon Year's Eve' With Silent Disco At Mother Road Market

Mother Road Market will host a family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve Silent Disco on Dec. 31, offering music, dancing, and local food for kids and adults to enjoy before the new year.

Monday, December 30th 2024, 9:02 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa’s Mother Road Market will host a free family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve Silent Disco on Dec. 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event, designed for kids, features DJs Majda and Kylie on Mother Road’s heated patio. Guests can enjoy dancing with one of 100 free-to-use headsets, available on a first-come, first-served basis. As headsets are returned, they will be sanitized for the next person to use.

Noon Year's Eve Mother Road MarketImage Provided By: Mother Road Market

In addition to the music, The WEL Bar will offer a hot chocolate bar for both kids and adults. Over 15 food merchants will also be available inside the market for guests to sample local cuisine, and a full-service bar will be open for drinks.

The event, a tradition at Mother Road Market for the past six years, provides a fun way for kids to celebrate the new year early while supporting Tulsa’s food entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit motherroadmarket.com/events or their Facebook page.
