Tulsa Swing Dance Group Hosts New Year’s Eve Celebration

The Oklahoma Swing Syndicate is hosting a New Year’s Eve swing dance at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Tulsa, featuring a lesson, social dancing, and festive activities.

Monday, December 30th 2024, 10:28 am

By: Alyssa Miller


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Swing Syndicate is gearing up for a lively New Year’s Eve celebration at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Tulsa.

Organizers told the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch the event kicks off Tuesday night with a swing dance lesson at 9 p.m., followed by social dancing from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

Dancers of all ages are welcome to participate, whether they’re beginners learning basic steps or seasoned dancers ready to showcase advanced moves.

The evening will feature vintage music, New Year’s Eve decorations, and refreshments.

Admission is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Southminster Presbyterian Church is located at 3500 South Peoria Ave.
