Tulsa Swing Dance Group Hosts New Year’s Eve Celebration

Monday, December 30th 2024, 10:28 am
The Oklahoma Swing Syndicate is gearing up for a lively New Year’s Eve celebration at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Tulsa.
Organizers told the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch the event kicks off Tuesday night with a swing dance lesson at 9 p.m., followed by social dancing from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
Dancers of all ages are welcome to participate, whether they’re beginners learning basic steps or seasoned dancers ready to showcase advanced moves.
The evening will feature vintage music, New Year’s Eve decorations, and refreshments.
Admission is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Southminster Presbyterian Church is located at 3500 South Peoria Ave.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
December 30th, 2024
December 31st, 2024
December 31st, 2024
December 30th, 2024
December 31st, 2024
December 31st, 2024
December 31st, 2024
December 31st, 2024