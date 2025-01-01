What Oklahoma's New Laws Mean for Residents: From Fertility Coverage To Voting Rights

Seven new Oklahoma laws take effect Jan. 1, 2025, addressing health care, voting rights, and infrastructure.

By: David Prock, News On 6

Seven new Oklahoma Laws covering a range of topics from healthcare transparency to voting rights go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

One of the more talked about bills is known as Corrine's Law, which requires health insurance to cover fertility preservation services, like freezing eggs, for cancer patients without the need for reauthorization. The law is named after Corinne Dinges, who passed away in 2021.

Here is a list of the new laws going into effect with a short summary:

SB 1334 Corrine's Law

SB 1334, known as "Corinne's Law," requires health insurance plans to cover fertility preservation services (like egg and sperm freezing) for individuals diagnosed with cancer who may face infertility due to treatment. The coverage applies to those of reproductive age and cannot require reauthorization.

Religious employers can opt-out if the coverage conflicts with their beliefs, but employees can buy supplemental coverage at their own cost.

HB 1629: Voting Registration Update

HB 1629 updates Oklahoma’s rules for voter registration. It says people convicted of felonies can vote again after finishing their sentence, parole, probation, or receiving a pardon or reduced charge.

People who are fully incapacitated (unable to manage their own affairs) can’t vote, but they regain voting rights if a court later finds them capable. Partially incapacitated people can still vote unless a court specifically says they can’t.

HB 2872: The Out-of-Network Ambulance Service Provider Act

The Out-of-Network Ambulance Service Provider Act establishes payment rules for out-of-network ground ambulance services in Oklahoma. It sets minimum reimbursement rates tied to local government rates or a capped percentage of Medicare rates.

Ambulance providers must accept this payment as full compensation and cannot bill patients for extra charges beyond their deductible, copay, or coinsurance. Insurers must ensure patient cost-sharing aligns with in-network rates and comply with state claims-processing laws.

HB 3190 - "Ensuring Transparency in Prior Authorization Act

HB 3190, known as the "Ensuring Transparency in Prior Authorization Act," introduces new requirements for health insurance prior authorizations. It mandates timely decisions for care, sets standards for denials and appeals, requires accessible information on prior authorizations, and establishes protections for continuity of care.

It also limits retrospective denial and provides exceptions for emergency and chronic care. Health benefit plans must implement a streamlined application programming interface (API) by 2027.

SB 1401 - Income Tax For Infrastructure Development Projects

SB 1401 amends Oklahoma’s income tax laws to enhance tax credits for economic and infrastructure development projects. It expands eligibility for credits, increases the allocation limits for infrastructure expenditures, and allows unused credits to be transferred to affiliates.

The total project tax credit amount is capped at $6 million, with credits issued at 10% for economic expenditures and 50% for infrastructure costs. Unused credits can roll over for up to five years.

SB 1429 - Oklahoma Ports Infrastructure Revolving Fund

B 1429 renames the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System Infrastructure Revolving Fund to the Oklahoma Ports Infrastructure Revolving Fund (OPIRF) and expands its use. The fund supports waterway and port infrastructure projects, including repairs, construction, and matching federal grants.

It allows grants (up to 20% of annual funds) and loans (up to 35%) for qualifying projects, with 10% reserved for emergency repairs. The Department of Transportation oversees the fund and ensures market-competitive terms for loans and grants.

SB 1457 - Workers's Compensation Expansion

SB 1457 expands workers' compensation for first responders, including firefighters and EMTs, who suffer mental injuries like PTSD. These workers no longer need a physical injury to file claims. It provides up to 52 weeks of benefits for mental health issues and up to $50,000 for permanent disability after reaching maximum medical improvement.

Employers are responsible for medical treatment for one year and must maintain health insurance during recovery. If death results from PTSD, dependents receive compensation. The law aims to support first responders facing mental health challenges due to their work.