Firefighters Extinguish Early Morning Church Fire

Crews responded to an early morning church fire in Tulsa on Wednesday morning, according to Tulsa Fire Department.

By: News On 6

The scene of the church is located near North Utica Avenue and East Jasper Street.

Firefighters say they were called to the scene around 6 a.m. and discovered a large fire inside the Hallelujah Church.

By 6:40 a.m., they said they had called for additional crews to assist due to the challenges posed in the church's basement.

The fire was eventually extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.