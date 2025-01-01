41st Annual Tulsa Shootout Kicks Off Full Day Of Racing

Wednesday, January 1st 2025, 7:32 am
The 41st annual Tulsa Shootout is kicking off its first full day of racing.
Here is everything you need to know about the event:
Q: What is the Tulsa Shootout?
A: The Tulsa Shootout is an annual racing event held at the SageNet Center at the Tulsa fairgrounds. This year marks its 41st installment, bringing together drivers of all skill levels to compete in one of the most exciting dirt-track races of the year.
Q: When does racing start today?
A: Racing resumes Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
Q: Who are the big names competing this year?
A: Some notable participants include:
Q: How big is the event this year?
A: Bryan Hulbert, the race announcer, says this year’s Shootout is bigger than ever, featuring:
Q: What makes the Tulsa Shootout unique?
A: According to NASCAR Cup Series driver and Norman native Christopher Bell:
“You really have professionals, you have entry-level starters, and they're all combined here in the same building in Tulsa. It’s a unique division of cars where professionals and rookies race together.”
Q: Is the Tulsa Shootout family-friendly?
A: Absolutely! The event features drivers as young as six years old and as old as sixty, making it a fun experience for all ages.
Q: How much does it cost to attend?
Q: How long does the Tulsa Shootout last?
A: The races run through January 4.
Q: What’s next after the Tulsa Shootout?
A: The Shootout serves as a warm-up for the Chili Bowl Nationals, which will take place in just a few weeks.
January 1st, 2025
January 1st, 2025
January 1st, 2025
January 1st, 2025
January 1st, 2025
January 1st, 2025
January 1st, 2025