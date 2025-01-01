41st Annual Tulsa Shootout Kicks Off Full Day Of Racing

Here is everything you need to know about the 41st annual Tulsa Shootout, a racing event held at the SageNet Center at the Tulsa fairgrounds.

By: MaKayla Glenn

The 41st annual Tulsa Shootout is kicking off its first full day of racing.

Here is everything you need to know about the event:

Q: What is the Tulsa Shootout?

A: The Tulsa Shootout is an annual racing event held at the SageNet Center at the Tulsa fairgrounds. This year marks its 41st installment, bringing together drivers of all skill levels to compete in one of the most exciting dirt-track races of the year.

Q: When does racing start today?

A: Racing resumes Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Q: Who are the big names competing this year?

A: Some notable participants include:

Kyle Busch Christopher Bell Kyle Larson

Q: How big is the event this year?

A: Bryan Hulbert, the race announcer, says this year’s Shootout is bigger than ever, featuring:

Over 1,800 entries More than 700 drivers Participants from 43 states and four countries

Q: What makes the Tulsa Shootout unique?

A: According to NASCAR Cup Series driver and Norman native Christopher Bell:

“You really have professionals, you have entry-level starters, and they're all combined here in the same building in Tulsa. It’s a unique division of cars where professionals and rookies race together.”

Q: Is the Tulsa Shootout family-friendly?

A: Absolutely! The event features drivers as young as six years old and as old as sixty, making it a fun experience for all ages.

Q: How much does it cost to attend?

Weekdays: $15 for general admission Weekends: $20 for general admission





Q: How long does the Tulsa Shootout last?

A: The races run through January 4.

Q: What’s next after the Tulsa Shootout?

A: The Shootout serves as a warm-up for the Chili Bowl Nationals, which will take place in just a few weeks.