Tulsa Man Arrested After New Year’s Eve Crash Kills Wife

A man is in jail facing manslaughter and DUI charges after a suspected drunk-driving crash on New Year’s Eve killed his wife in Tulsa.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

A man is in jail and his wife is dead after a crash along Riverside Drive on New Year's Eve.

Tulsa police arrested Isiah Brown, alleging he was driving drunk and speeding before losing control of his truck and flipping it several times.

His wife, Dayani Soberanis, was ejected from the vehicle and died.

Investigators say Brown told them he lost track of how much he drank and does not remember what led to the crash. Police say Brown's truck landed more than a hundred feet from the road.

Several witnesses called 911 just before midnight on New Year's Eve, reporting a truck that had crashed and rolled several times near 55th Street and Riverside Drive.

Police found Soberanis on the ground after being ejected. Brown was standing next to her and reportedly smelled of alcohol. Soberanis later died at the hospital.

Investigators say Brown told them he started drinking at work and, after finishing his shift, picked up his wife and drove around.

"Found some seltzers, some type of beer, found a handgun. All of that stuff had been ejected out of the car also. It appears he had been drinking while he was driving, or at least had open containers while he was driving,” said Sgt. Will Dalsing of the Tulsa Police Department.

Investigators say Brown's blood alcohol content was .15.

"For a lot of people, they can barely walk at that, much less drive,” said Dalsing.

Sgt. Dalsing said evidence suggests Brown was speeding through the S-curves along Riverside Drive when he lost control and hit the curb.

New Year's Eve is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, and Dalsing said these are the kinds of tragedies police work to prevent.

"Usually there is extreme speed involved, and often it’s the passenger that is the one killed, or innocent bystanders. So often the drunk driver is okay somehow, but everybody else gets hurt or killed,” said Dalsing. "We've got to use ride-share services or other ways on New Year's Eve; this cannot continue."

Brown is booked into the Tulsa County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and other offenses.