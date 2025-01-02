Winter Hunting, Fishing And Birdwatching; 5 Tips From An Oklahoma Wildlife Expert

Shawn Gee from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shares tips on winter hunting seasons, bird feeding, and crappie fishing in Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

Winter is here, and it's a popular time in Oklahoma to hunt and fish. Shawn Gee from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation spoke with Dave Davis about this on Six In The Morning.

Q: Quail hunting is in season, it goes until Feb. 15. Can you tell us about the hunting seasons and what we're seeing right now?

A: There’s still a lot to hunt. Many people focus on deer hunting — archery season runs until Jan.15. But we also have duck hunting going on in Oklahoma. We’re encouraging people, especially older folks, to get back to hunting small game like rabbits, quail, and squirrels. It's a great time to get outdoors and even introduce someone new to hunting.

Q: Are there certain types of small game that don’t require a license?

A: Anytime you’re hunting, you need a license. It’s important to check that, especially now that it’s a new year. If you have an annual hunting or fishing license, it’s time to renew it before heading back out. Oklahoma has some great public hunting lands, especially in northeast Oklahoma, which are fantastic places to hunt.

Q: Some folks got firearms for Christmas. Can you tell us about your online Hunter Education course?

A: Our live Hunter Education courses typically resume in late summer or early fall. But for those with new guns — even something like a BB gun — it’s critical to learn firearm safety. Our online Hunter Education course is a great option for new or seasoned hunters who want a refresher. You can complete it at your own pace.

This is also a good time for families to tackle it while kids are stuck indoors during the cold weather. It’s not just about outdoor safety but also about proper firearm storage and handling at home.

Q: Winter bird feeding is really popular. How can people attract the best birds to their yards?

A: It’s pretty simple. Stores like Walmart carry bird feed and simple bird feeders. Fresh water is just as important. Birds need it to drink and clean themselves, which helps their feathers insulate better. During freezing temperatures, make sure the water doesn’t freeze — a birdbath or even a pan of water works well.

Q: Now, crappie fishing is a state tradition. What makes it special this time of year?

A: Winter is a great time to crappie fish. Crappie school up more when the water is cold, making them easier to locate. Right now, you’ll typically find them 12 to 15 feet deep near structures. Whether you’re fishing from a boat or the bank, there are plenty being caught right now.