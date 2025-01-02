Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Position In Initial All-Star Voting, Named Player Of Month

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads fan voting for Western Conference guards, with fans accounting for 50% of the All-Star starter vote.

Thursday, January 2nd 2025, 12:48 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently leading the fan votes for the Western Conference guard position.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each according to NBA Communications.

You still have plenty of time to vote by visiting NBA.com/Thunder/AllStar and reading the instructions on how to place your vote. The next update for fan voting will happen on Jan. 9.

The Thunder guard has also been named Western Conference Player of the Month for December. He led the Thunder to a 12-1 record, averaging a league-best 33.3 points on 56.3% shooting, along with 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. This marks his third career Player of the Month award, following back-to-back wins earlier this season.
