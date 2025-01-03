Oklahoma Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over License Plate Reading Cameras

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Gann has raised concerns about license plate reading cameras, focusing on data privacy and the need for updated laws to protect Fourth Amendment rights.

By: News On 6

State Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, is raising concerns about the legality of license plate reading cameras, arguing that current laws have not kept pace with advancing technology.

Gann recently conducted a study on the software used by these cameras, focusing on the storage and sharing of data they collect. He emphasized the need for changes to ensure compliance with Fourth Amendment protections against unlawful search and seizure.

"The city of Guthrie, through the Freedom of Information Act, has discovered that this data is shared even with the ATF, which is problematic," Gann said. "So who else is sharing the data among these sites that use this technology, and how long is it on there, and who has access to it?"

Gann also noted that a Senate bill introduced last year to expand the use of license plate reading cameras on highways failed to pass. He remains uncertain whether similar legislation will be reintroduced this year.

