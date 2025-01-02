Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Pryor Police Chief Defends License Plate Cameras As ODOT Requests Their Removal

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking the Pryor Police to remove license plate reading cameras, citing placement issues, despite their role in enhancing public safety.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is requesting the removal of license plate reading cameras that have been installed on state highway right-of-ways. A right-of-way refers to the area that ODOT maintains.

The Pryor Police Department is facing challenges due to this request, as they have multiple license plate reading cameras installed along the two highways leading into town. Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell does not believe the cameras violate anyone's rights; instead, he emphasizes that they are used to enhance public safety.

There are four cameras located in Pryor, which monitor each vehicle passing through the town by capturing images of their license plates and uploading that information into a system for police use. Chief Cantrell explains that this data has helped the department recover stolen vehicles, apprehend burglary suspects, and even aid in locating missing persons.

Given the current staffing shortages, Cantrell states that this technology acts as a vital tool for officers, enabling them to solve crimes more efficiently.

“Being down staffing levels, that gives you a tool that you can use to assist the officers in solving these crimes, and solve them a lot quicker,” said Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell

However, the future of these cameras is uncertain, as ODOT insists that Pryor police remove them due to their placement on state highway right-of-ways. According to ODOT, the use of these camera systems is only authorized for verifying vehicle insurance.

The department says “The use of these camera systems is only statutorily authorized for verifying vehicle insurance” and that “Any other use of these camera systems is not authorized…”

Cantrell points out that all four cameras have been strategically positioned to capture the maximum amount of traffic on Highways 20 and 69, both of which run through the town.

“It’s no different than a speed limit sign, stop sign, it’s for public safety and that’s what we’re using them for. I don’t feel it’s an encroachment on the right-of-way,” said Cantrell

Cantrell thinks the cameras should stay because the city council approved them and because the city helps maintain the right of way. He wants to see something definite that clears things up for everyone.

“I believe there definitely needs to be some legislation in place that outlines it that way there’s no argument,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell says he is open to having conversations with lawmakers to find a permanent solution.

Chief Cantrell says he is still making a decision on whether or not the city will comply with ODOT’s request.