5 Ways Oklahomans Can Stay Secure Online in 2025

Start the new year securely by updating passwords, reviewing email and social media privacy settings, and staying vigilant against scams.

By: News On 6

As the new year begins, it’s not just about hitting the gym or starting new habits—it’s also a great time to boost your digital security. Here are some practical resolutions to help protect your information online:

1. Update Your Passwords

Use complex, unique passwords for every account. Avoid reusing the same password across multiple sites or apps. Create passwords using numbers and special characters. Enable two-factor authentication, especially for banking and sensitive accounts.

2. Be Cautious With Emails

Review suspicious emails carefully. If unsure about an email, consult a trusted friend or coworker before clicking links or sharing information. Avoid responding to messages requesting personal details like Social Security numbers or addresses.

3. Practice Social Media Safety

Adjust your privacy settings to limit the visibility of personal details like your birthday or location. Be wary of online quizzes or surveys that ask for personal information—they could be scams.

4. Double-Check Before Sending Money

Always verify the identity of anyone asking for money or sensitive details. Take extra precautions when interacting with strangers online.

5. Stay Vigilant Year-Round

Keep an eye out for scams specific to different times of the year. Make it a habit to think twice before sharing personal or financial information.

By incorporating these habits into your routine, you can start the year on a safer, more secure note. Make cybersecurity a priority in 2025!