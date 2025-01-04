'I Wish The Person Would Come Forward': Tulsa Family Starts New Year With Challenges After Hit-and-Run Crash

A Tulsa family faces challenges after their parked SUV was damaged in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day; police are investigating the incident.

By: Erin Conrad

A Tulsa man and his family began the new year facing unexpected challenges after their parked car was hit in front of a family member’s home on New Year’s Day.

“They definitely pushed it at least two car lengths,” said Hunter Knouff. “I opened my Facebook and saw a post about a hit-and-run. I looked closer and realized it was our car. I hurried over here, and sure enough, our car was sitting in the driveway, half on the sidewalk.”

Knouff and his girlfriend had left their SUV parked outside her mother’s home near 23rd Street and Yale Avenue. Sometime after midnight on New Year’s Eve, the vehicle was struck and pushed into the driveway.

“We’re still trying to recover from Christmas, and now we have thousands of dollars’ worth of damage on our paid-off vehicle that we’re going to have to figure out ourselves because someone else didn’t want to be responsible,” Knouff said.

Based on the damage, Knouff believes the SUV is likely totaled, noting the frame is bent. The vehicle was only covered by liability insurance, with no uninsured motorist coverage.

“I’m not mad. I forgive, but I am upset. I wish the person would come forward and say they did it, and we can go from there. But I don’t see that happening,” he said.

The only clue Knouff has is a piece of the other vehicle’s front bumper, which links the car to a 2010 white Ford Expedition. Tulsa police are investigating, and Knouff hopes someone with information or security footage from the neighborhood will come forward.

TPD advises residents to park in well-lit areas and report incidents like this immediately.