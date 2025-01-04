Oklahoma House Republicans Outline Priorities for Legislative Session

Oklahoma House Republicans say they are prioritizing education, mental health, and economic growth in their upcoming legislative session, aiming for significant reforms and tax cuts.

By: News On 6, Jonathan Cooper

Oklahoma House Republicans are laying the groundwork for their legislative agenda for the next year, focusing on key issues including education, mental health, workforce development, and economic growth.

House Republican leaders met this week to finalize their top priorities ahead of the session, emphasizing the opportunity to make significant progress with Republican majorities in both the state and U.S. Congress.

Key initiatives include making schools phone-free and establishing a Level 1 trauma facility in Tulsa. House Republicans are also introducing a new oversight process for legislation. Under the new system, bills will be reviewed by both a standard committee and an "oversight committee" before advancing to the House floor.

“We want to get more work done earlier, make sure we don’t bring any bad legislation forward,” said House Republican Caucus Chair Stan May, (R-Broken Arrow). “I mean, it should be hard to pass a bill. It shouldn’t be, you know, a one-and-done thing.”

Republican lawmakers are also aiming to pass additional tax cuts, though May noted they are still building consensus and waiting for a clearer picture of the state budget.

House leaders plan to meet with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate leaders to align their goals once the session begins. State lawmakers will convene for Organizational Day on Tuesday, with the full legislative session set to start on Feb. 3.