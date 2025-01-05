Members Of Collinsville Police Department Make A Splash At Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Collinsville Police Department members plunged into icy waters to support Special Olympics Oklahoma.

By: News On 6, Eden Jones

Members of the Collinsville Police Department braved chilly waters to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma. They joined other law enforcement teams for this year’s Polar Plunge in Claremore.

15,780: Total Dollars Raised Through Claremore Polar Plunge

Each jumper's contribution to the Claremore Polar Plunge added up to $15,780.

"In the month of January and February, we're going to have probably about 20 plunges this year. Last year we had about 18 plunges that raised over $360,000 for Special Olympics here in Oklahoma," said Special Olympics Oklahoma COO, Derek Cain.

10,500: Athletes Impacted

Each participant collects pledges from family, friends, and businesses in the hopes of raising money to support over 10,500 Special Olympics participants in Oklahoma.

2,995: Dollars Raised by the Collinsville Police Department

The four jumpers from the Collinsville PD collectively raised $2,995 for this season through donations from family, friends, neighbors, and the community.

“We’re just really excited to maybe get more people involved and raising more money, it is such a great cause,” said Chief Matthew Burke.

70: People Jumping In

Nearly 70 people of all ages made a splash in 50-degree water.

"Lot of people sign up, lot of people have a lot of fun with it and come out in costumes, and so it turns out to be a great day...they love Special Olympics, they love Special Olympic athletes and it's just one thing they feel they can do for our athletes,” said Cain.

4: Members of Collinsville PD Taking the Plunge

Alongside Chief Matthew Burke, Detective Paul Tucker and dispatchers Shelbi Barger and Emily Lambert with the Collinsville Police Department took the leap.

The Claremore Polar Plunge kicks off the 2025 season.

The next one will be on Jan. 25 in Norman, and in February, there will be three or four plunges every weekend throughout the state.