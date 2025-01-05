The Tulsa Women's Basketball Team Falls To 1-2 In The AAC After A 60-53 Loss To UTSA On Saturday

Tulsa will host Charlotte on Wednesday at 6:30 pm at the Reynolds Center.

By: Scott Pfeil

The TU women's basketball team dropped its 2nd straight game on Saturday, losing to conference leader UTSA, 60-53, at the Reynolds Center. With the loss, the Golden Hurricane falls to 7-8 on the season, and 1-2 in the AAC.

Former Holland Hall standout Elise Hill led the Hurricane with a team-high 15 points. It's the fourth time this season that she's been the top scorer in a game. It's also the 9th time she's hit double-figures in scoring this season, and the 12th time in her career.

Senior Delanie Crawford was the only other Tulsa player in double-figures, as she finished with 10 points. The 10 points now give her 1,471 for her career, and she needs just 42 more to move into fifth place on TU's all-time scoring list. Crawford also made 2 three-pointers in the game, giving her 223 for her career in that category. She needs just 11 more to pass the career record of 233 set by Kelsee Grovey.

UTSA has now won the last three matchups between the two teams, but the Hurricane still leads the all-time series 7-5.

The Hurricane's homestand will continue on Wednesday night, as Tulsa will host Charlotte at 6:30 pm.