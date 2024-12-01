'We've Got A Great Group Of Guys In That Locker Room:' TU Falls In Season Finale Against FAU

TU finishes the season 3-9 and 1-8 in conference play.

Sunday, December 1st 2024, 3:32 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


Tulsa, OK -

Tulsa's season came to an end Saturday afternoon, as the Golden Hurricane dropped its final game of the season, 63-16, to Florida Atlantic at Chapman Stadium. Both teams finish the year 3-9 and 1-8 in AAC play.

The Owls exploded for 42 points in the 1st half, which is more than FAU scored in a single game this year. The Owls closed the game with 21 second-half points.

The Hurricane offense managed just two touchdowns. The first coming on a 10-yard TD pass to Luke McGary in the final drive before halftime. The 2nd touchdown came in the 3rd quarter, when Francis connected with Kamdyn Benjamin for a 21-yard touchdown reception.

Following the game, interim head coach Ryan Switzer met with the media to break down the loss, and look ahead to a busy offseason for the Hurricane.
